UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,245,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

