UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.50% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000.

Shares of DWX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,850. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

