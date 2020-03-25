UBS Group AG Has $18.04 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Eastgroup Properties worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 422,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

