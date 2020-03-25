UBS Group AG Has $18.08 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.62% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 486,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.