UBS Group AG Has $18.37 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of MAXIMUS worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,789. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.