UBS Group AG Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.70% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,212. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.