UBS Group AG Has $19.56 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $760.14.

NYSE MTD traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.30. 190,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.48. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

