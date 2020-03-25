UBS Group AG Has $20.13 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Group AG grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,889,000 after buying an additional 628,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,465,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after buying an additional 418,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,018.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 373,105 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 2,567,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

