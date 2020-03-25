UBS Group AG Has $20.22 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 182,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 825,844 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $16,594,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,643,000 after purchasing an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.