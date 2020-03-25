UBS Group AG Has $20.53 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of IDEX worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $239,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,379,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 1,311,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

