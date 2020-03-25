UBS Group AG Has $20.84 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Trex worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 865,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

