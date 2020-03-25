UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,774. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

