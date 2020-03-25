UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $135.88. 597,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

