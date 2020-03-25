UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of American Campus Communities worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,777. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

