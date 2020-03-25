UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Lincoln Electric worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 207,092 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $13,987,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 673,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

