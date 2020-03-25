UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.01% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 409,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

