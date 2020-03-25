UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,898,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 232,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,509,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,660,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

