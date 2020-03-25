UBS Group AG Purchases 2,450,478 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.70% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,340,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,430 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 631,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 629,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

