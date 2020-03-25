UBS Group AG Purchases 330,211 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,770,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

