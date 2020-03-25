UBS Group AG Purchases 35,070 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Nordson worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $9,225,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 519,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,934. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $229,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.