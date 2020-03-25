UBS Group AG Purchases 45,402 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Pentair worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 185,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1,499.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

