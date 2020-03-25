UBS Group AG Purchases 80,489 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Group AG increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 217.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.31. 440,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.