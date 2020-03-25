UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 1,653,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

