UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 373,959 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,567,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after buying an additional 300,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 659,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

