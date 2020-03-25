UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

