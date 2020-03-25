UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,094,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.