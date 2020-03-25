UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.27% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Shares of JKE traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $178.36. 223,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,150. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

