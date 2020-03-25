UBS Group AG Sells 11,367 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.47% of First Trust Water ETF worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,595. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

