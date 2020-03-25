UBS Group AG Sells 15,012 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 924,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

