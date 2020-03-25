UBS Group AG Sells 217,106 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 897,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

