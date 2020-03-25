UBS Group AG Sells 29,400 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Sunoco worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Sunoco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunoco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last 90 days.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,257. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

