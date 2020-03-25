UBS Group AG Sells 30,375 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 367,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,536. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

