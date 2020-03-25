UBS Group AG Sells 35,331 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.65% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

