UBS Group AG Sells 38,383 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Signature Bank worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

SBNY stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.23. 554,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.