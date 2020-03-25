UBS Group AG Sells 5,236 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.80. The stock had a trading volume of 587,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.13.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

