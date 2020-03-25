UBS Group AG Sells 62,432 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of CF Industries worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

