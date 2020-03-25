UBS Group AG Sells 72,196 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,505,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 6,023,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,443. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.