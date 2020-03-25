UBS Group AG Trims Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $262.07. 1,211,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,651. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $182.77 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

