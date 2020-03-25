UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.20% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 888,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.