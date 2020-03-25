UBS Group Cuts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $160.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.59. 1,347,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,953. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.