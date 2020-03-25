UBS Group Cuts Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $28.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

NYSE:MC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 6,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $18,105,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 180,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.