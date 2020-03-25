UBS Group Lowers Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $114.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 6,374,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,754,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

