UBS Group Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock traded up €11.98 ($13.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.60 ($68.14). The stock had a trading volume of 327,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.59. Sixt has a 1-year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.