Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.32. The stock has a market cap of $718.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris McLeish acquired 30,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

