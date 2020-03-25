UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,213.50 ($29.12).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,327.80 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,632.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,812.11. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,651 ($34.87).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.