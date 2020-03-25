UBS Group Trims Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Target Price to $16.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.98.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 13,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,866. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 396,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

