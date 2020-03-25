UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

