UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Hold at Zelman & Associates

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,586. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.