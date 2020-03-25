UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $2.29 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.04133779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

