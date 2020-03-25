UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UGI were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

